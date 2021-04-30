Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,675 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 1.1% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.67. 35,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,399. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average of $135.60.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

