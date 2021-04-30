Seelaus Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 380,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 101.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 84,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $5,888,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. 285,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,242,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

