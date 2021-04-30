Seelaus Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.4% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PayPal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.85. 127,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,887,502. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.68 and a 200 day moving average of $236.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.43 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

