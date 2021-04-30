Seelaus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 106.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 75,057 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Robert Half International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of RHI stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $87.54. 2,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,476. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $89.95.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.