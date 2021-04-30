Seelaus Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,348,000 after buying an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,586,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Science Applications International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.