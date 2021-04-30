Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Short Interest Up 84.5% in April

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the March 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $6.22 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

