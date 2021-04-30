Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) were down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 8,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 459,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Several analysts have commented on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $496.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 482,940 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 172,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 260,883 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 545,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 138,720 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

