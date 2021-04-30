Selfkey Market Capitalization Achieves $80.58 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $80.58 million and $12.07 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

