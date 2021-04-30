Selway Asset Management Buys 3,090 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 50,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

