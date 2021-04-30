Selway Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.4% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 37,867 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 606.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after buying an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.94. 168,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,504. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average is $103.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

