Selway Asset Management Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Selway Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

NYSE AAP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.57. 2,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.10 and its 200-day moving average is $165.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

