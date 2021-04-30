Selway Asset Management Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.4% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 115,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,581. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

