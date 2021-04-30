Selway Asset Management Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for approximately 3.0% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.78. 11,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.31. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $256.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

