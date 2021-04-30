Selway Asset Management Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.9% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 219,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,111,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

