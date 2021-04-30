Selway Asset Management Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Selway Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.4% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.13. 257,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,242,055. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

