Selway Asset Management Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Camping World makes up about 1.4% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Selway Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Camping World as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Camping World by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $14,053,971.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,933 shares of company stock valued at $43,047,926. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CWH stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. 5,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,127. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

