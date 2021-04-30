Selway Asset Management Makes New Investment in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000. Churchill Capital Corp IV makes up approximately 1.6% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,512,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

