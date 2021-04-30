Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Shares Up 4.5%

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 21,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Macquarie raised Sembcorp Marine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF)

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, an investment holding company, provides offshore and marine engineering solutions worldwide. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

