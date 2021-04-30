SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.92

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $3.96. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 93,099 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%.

In related news, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 52.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

