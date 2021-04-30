Semux Achieves Market Capitalization of $389,478.44 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $389,478.44 and $10.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030643 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011390 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009767 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003756 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

