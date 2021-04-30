Sensata Technologies Holding plc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,690 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,347,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,236,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,205,000 after buying an additional 554,548 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

