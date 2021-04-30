Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. On average, analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

SRTS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,966. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.