Sentinel (DVPN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.98 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $46.98 million and $1.43 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

