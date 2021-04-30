Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.70

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.70 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.88). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.89), with a volume of 198,764 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.70. The company has a market cap of £51.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.73.

Serabi Gold Company Profile (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

