Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
LON SENX opened at GBX 3.01 ($0.04) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £34.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. Serinus Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11).
About Serinus Energy
