Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Gap Down to $18.30

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $17.63. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 2,379 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $667.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. The firm had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 24,256 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $542,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,476.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,224 shares of company stock worth $3,676,260. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $845,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

