Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.85. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 527,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $10,716,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,337,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.68. 47,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,091. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.