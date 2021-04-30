Service Properties Trust (SVC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Service Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.