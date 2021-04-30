ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $505.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.49 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $514.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,449 shares of company stock worth $20,509,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

