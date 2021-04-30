ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $512.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,455. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $327.49 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $514.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total transaction of $181,275.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,002.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,449 shares of company stock worth $20,509,855. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

