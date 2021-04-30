Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Up 70.5% in April

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the March 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sesen Bio by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 17.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SESN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

