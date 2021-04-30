Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.74

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 28353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.23.
Seven & i Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.
