SF Capital 24 Hour Volume Hits $43.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, SF Capital has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One SF Capital coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SF Capital has a total market cap of $57,972.12 and approximately $43.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SF Capital alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00062565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.00280868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.10 or 0.01081211 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.22 or 0.00696928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,900.84 or 0.99829088 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.