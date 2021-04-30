Shard Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shard has traded flat against the dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $1,707.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

