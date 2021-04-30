SharedStake (SGT) Price Hits $11.46 on Top Exchanges

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, SharedStake has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for $11.46 or 0.00019763 BTC on popular exchanges. SharedStake has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $585,343.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.00283115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $627.46 or 0.01082521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.89 or 0.00700255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,779.52 or 0.99683312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

