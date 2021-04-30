Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $303.99 million and a PE ratio of 263.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.