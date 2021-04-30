Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ STTK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,264. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $737,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,706.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,969.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $2,893,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

