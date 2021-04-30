Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHLX stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 4,064,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,716. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHLX. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

