Shell Midstream Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 12,959 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 981% compared to the typical volume of 1,199 call options.

SHLX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. 4,064,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

