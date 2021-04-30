Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.01

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $561,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

