Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.01

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.
The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $561,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SHG)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.