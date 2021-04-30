Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in April

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SGIOY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 186,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,771. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

