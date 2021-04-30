Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €199.75 ($235.00).

SAE opened at €175.60 ($206.59) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.60. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €65.40 ($76.94) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €186.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €171.36.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

