Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,197. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.93. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

