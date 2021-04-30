Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Decreases By 45.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of DWAW stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,558. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $41.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,871,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after buying an additional 78,044 shares during the last quarter.

