Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Grows By 72.2%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the March 31st total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIRI. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 63,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Air Industries Group worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI remained flat at $$1.34 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.15. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

