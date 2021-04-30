Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Expands By 99.5%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $5.54 on Friday. Alstom has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Several research firms recently commented on ALSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

