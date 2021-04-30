Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Declines By 44.4%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMOV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

