Short Interest in AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Expands By 63.9%

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the March 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS APYP opened at $0.00 on Friday. AppYea has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get AppYea alerts:

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.