Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Declines By 47.2%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

