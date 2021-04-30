Short Interest in AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) Expands By 67.2%

AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

AVP stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. AVP has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.

About AVP

AVP, Inc produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

